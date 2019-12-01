International Development News
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Avs rout Blackhawks in Rantanen’s return

Joonas Donskoi and Nazem Kadri had two goals apiece, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists in his first game in more than a month, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 in Denver on Saturday night. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and two assists, Tyson Jost also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche, who swept the back-to-back set against Chicago. Colorado won 5-2 in Chicago on Friday night. No. 15 Auburn wins wild Iron Bowl over No. 5 Alabama

Running back Shaun Shivers bulled his way for the decisive 11-yard touchdown on his only carry of the afternoon as No. 15 Auburn dealt a fatal blow to fifth-ranked Alabama's playoff hopes with a 48-45 victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday in Auburn, Ala. Kicker Joseph Bulova's 30-yard field goal bounced off the left upright with two minutes left, denying the Tide an opportunity to send the game to overtime. NBA roundup: Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career, as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts -- the fewest ever in a 60-point game -- including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and connected on 20 of 23 free-throw attempts. He played just 31 minutes due to the one-sided contest and fell one point shy of his career high of 61, accomplished twice. Harden's fourth 60-point outing ties for third in NBA history with Michael Jordan. Only Wilt Chamberlain (32) and Kobe Bryant (six) have more. Alpine skiing: Dressen wins downhill in triumphant return from injury

German Thomas Dressen made a triumphant return to North America by winning the men's World Cup downhill in Alberta on Saturday, a year after suffering a serious knee injury in a high-speed crash. Dressen timed his run perfectly in the opening race of the season on the fast Lake Louise course in the Canadian Rockies. Russian athlete says country unfair target in doping scandal

Russian high jumper Ilya Ivanyuk, bronze medalist at this year's world championships, believes his country is being unfairly scrutinized for doping, an issue he said existed all over the world. Russia finds itself on the brink of a four-year Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found Moscow had tampered with laboratory data it handed over earlier this year. Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in early September, announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. NFL notebook: Pryor reportedly in stable condition after stabbing

Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh by a woman he is being charged with assaulting, according to a report by WPXI. Pryor, 30, reportedly was stabbed in the shoulder and chest in the early hours overnight at his apartment. After initially being reported in critical condition, the former wideout was upgraded to stable and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery. Alpine skiing: Italian Bassino wins giant slalom, Shiffrin third

Marta Bassino led an Italian one-two in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Vermont on Saturday, relegating home hero Mikaela Shiffrin to third place. Bassino, skiing last in the second run, held her nerve to capture her first World Cup victory at the age of 23. Mercedes boss 'totally OK' with Hamilton talking to Ferrari

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said he would have no problem with Lewis Hamilton talking to Ferrari about a move in 2021 after reports in Italy claimed meetings had already happened. The 34-year-old Briton, now a six-time world champion, will be a free agent when his Mercedes deal runs out at the end of next year. I'm the more skilled boxer, says Ruiz ahead of Joshua rematch

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr said he was the more skilled fighter and Briton Anthony Joshua will have to rethink his strategy in their Dec. 7 title rematch. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

