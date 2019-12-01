International Development News
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Watford sack manager Flores after 85 days in charge

Image Credit: Pixabay

Watford sacked manager Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday less than three months into his reign following a poor run of results in which the club won only one of their 10 league matches with the Spaniard in charge, the Premier League club said. Flores, who was reappointed in September for a second spell in charge, is the second manager to be sacked by the club this season after they let go of Javi Gracia four games into the campaign.

"With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sanchez Flores," the club, who are bottom of the standings with eight points from 14 games, said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/teams/first-team/club-statement-quique-sanchez-flores. The club has not announced a replacement but British media reported that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was a candidate.

Flores was previously in charge of the club during the 2015-16 season, after which he was surprisingly sacked. He took over from Gracia after his fellow Spaniard won only one point in the first four matches of the season. Under Flores, Watford's solitary league win came against promoted Norwich City last month while they beat Championship side Swansea City in the League Cup before being eliminated in the fourth round by Everton.

In the league, he oversaw five defeats -- including an 8-0 humbling by champions Manchester City -- and his last game in charge was Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Southampton where they let their lead slip in the final 12 minutes. "Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision," Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said.

"The appointment of a new head coach is imminent and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful." Watford's next game is a league trip to Leicester City on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

