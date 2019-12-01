International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ferrari’s Leclerc referred to stewards for fuel irregularity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:14 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was referred to Formula One stewards for a fuel irregularity ahead of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The amount of fuel the Monegasque's car was carrying was checked before it left the pitlane to go on to the starting grid.

The FIA technical delegate found a "significant difference" to the amount in the car and that declared by Ferrari. Stewards deferred a decision until after the race when Ferrari representatives will be summoned for a hearing.

Leclerc started third on the grid at Yas Marina, alongside teammate Sebastian Vettel, and is fighting for third in the overall standings with Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Verstappen's team boss Christian Horner said he didn't see how Leclerc would not be disqualified.

"The interesting thing about it is they used the word significant," he told Sky Sports television. "The technical regulations are black or white...usually with a case like that it's either legal or it isn't." Disqualification would secure third place overall for Verstappen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

