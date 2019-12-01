International Development News
Development News Edition

Sponsorships, endorsements not bigger than country, feel shooters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:18 IST
Sponsorships, endorsements not bigger than country, feel shooters

The National Rifle Association of India's plans to explore ways to protect its Olympic-bound shooters from exploitation and distraction have found support from top marksmen such as Abhishek Verma and Sanjeev Rajput. Seeking to protect them from exploitation and distraction in the run-up to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, NRAI president Raninder Singh said recently that the shooters will not be allowed to sign any new commercial deals without the federation's permission and the parents will also have to sign a bond that no "exploitation" will be done for "financial gains".

Besides Verma and Rajput, the likes of teen sensation Manu Bhaker and the seasoned Tejaswini Sawant also backed the NRAI, despite the knowledge that implementing such ideas may mean financial losses to some extent. "I think it's a good idea. As far as I am concerned, look, I don't have any endorsements or deals with anyone, but I feel it's about putting the country above everything else," said Rajput.

"I can understand it may not mean monetary gains but the NRAI must have given it some though before arriving at a decision," the 38-year-old Rajput, a World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, added. All these shooters have secured quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, displaying good form in recent times.

"I agree with the idea as it is aimed at long-term benefit. Nothing wrong in that, but I think a little bit of flexibility can there, that would have been great," Verma, a World Cup gold medallist pistol ace, said. Considering the disastrous outing at the Rio Games in 2016, the NRAI doesn't want to take any chance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, going as far as not allowing shooters to train abroad in the tune-up.

"There must be some thought behind this. They know how to go about their tasks and they must have taken into consideration what happened in Rio (Olympics)," said world championship gold medallist Sawant, who is also a multiple-time Commonwealth Games champion. The 17-year-old Bhaker was also "fine" with the NRAI's plans.

"If it is for the better of the country, then there is no harm in following this. I am okay with it," said Bhaker, a gold medallist in top internationals tournaments in recent years. India have earned a record 15 Olympic quotas in shooting for the Tokyo Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

King, queen of Sweden to arrive in Delhi on Monday for five-day India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive in Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to a revised advisory issued by the MEA on Sunday, the royal couple is slated to a...

BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA over derogatory statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.In a statement issued her on Sunday, state BJP media co-inch...

One dies in celebratory firing at wedding in UP

One man lost his life and another sustained injuries in celebratory firing which took place during a wedding in Jasrana area here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rural Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place at the w...

Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By midday only 7.2 of 206,553 potential voters had showed up at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019