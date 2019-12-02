International Development News
Dolphins rally to continue Eagles' woes

  Updated: 02-12-2019 03:24 IST
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins scored 23 unanswered points to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 passes and rallied the Dolphins (3-9) from a 28-14 deficit.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had seven catches for a career-high 159 yards and two scores. Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz was 28 of 46 for 310 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles dropped their third in a row and fell to 5-7.

The Eagles did close within 37-31 late on Jake Elliott's third field goal. Their onside kick was recovered by the Dolphins. Wentz tossed a Hail Mary into the end zone on the final play but the pass was intercepted.

Trailing 10-0, Fitzpatrick rallied to toss a 43-yard touchdown pass to Parker, who outjumped Ronald Darby and scampered down the sideline. Down 13-7, the Dolphins scored on a trick play as punter Matt Haack tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders with 4:40 left in the second for a 14-13 lead. Sanders became the first kicker to catch a touchdown pass since Jim Turner of the Denver Broncos in 1977.

But the Eagles responded as Wentz threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this time a 15-yarder to rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with six seconds left. After a successful two-point conversion, the Eagles took a 21-14 lead. On their first drive of the second half, the Eagles marched down the field and Wentz threw his third touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to Alshon Jeffery for a 28-14 advantage.

Parker hauled in his second touchdown catch, a 17-yarder from Fitzpatrick to close the Dolphins within 28-20 with 8:45 left in the third. The extra point sailed wide right. Miami cut into the lead again as Mike Gesicki caught a 14-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick with 1:10 remaining in the third. The two-point conversion failed.

The Dolphins scored a touchdown on their fifth straight possession and pushed ahead 34-28 with 11:06 to go in the fourth as Patrick Laird plunged in from 4 yards out. Laird also caught the two-point conversion pass from Fitzpatrick. Sanders drilled a 51-yard field goal with 3:37 left for a 37-28 Miami advantage.

