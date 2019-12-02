International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Hurricanes suffer blow with Savea out for much of Super Rugby

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 03:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 03:55 IST
Rugby-Hurricanes suffer blow with Savea out for much of Super Rugby
Image Credit: pixabay

The Wellington Hurricanes have suffered a major off-season blow with All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea ruled out for much of Super Rugby next year due to a knee injury he sustained in the Rugby World Cup. The 26-year-old openside flanker, arguably the All Blacks' best player at the tournament in Japan, suffered the injury in the side's 19-7 semi-final loss to England in October.

"Thought I'd let you guys know that I'll be getting surgery on my knee that I injured in the semi-final," Savea said on his Instagram account. "Unfortunately will be out for 5-6 months so will miss the majority of the Super Rugby season with my Canes brothers."

Super Rugby starts on Jan. 31 and runs uninterrupted next year, without a break in June for international matches. Savea's return to rugby could coincide with the playoffs, if the Hurricanes make the top eight.

The 2016 champions, who have made at least the semi-finals in each of the last five seasons, are in a rebuilding phase after several stalwarts moved overseas while All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett has moved to the Auckland Blues. The side could also potentially be looking for a new head coach with John Plumtree linked to the All Blacks set-up as an assistant to Ian Foster if he succeeds Steve Hansen.

Foster, an assistant to Hansen for the last eight years, and Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson are the only confirmed contenders for the job, with a decision due before the end of the month. Both have been asked to present their plans for a coaching team to New Zealand Rugby's selection panel and TVNZ reported at the weekend that Plumtree had been approached by Foster to join him if he got the top job.

Plumtree, who was appointed to the Hurricanes role ahead of the 2019 season after four years as an assistant to Chris Boyd, has worked in South Africa and as a consultant for Japan's national side. The Hurricanes open their 2020 season in South Africa against the Stormers on Feb. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-As deadline passes, no word whether Trump to send lawyer to Wednesday impeachment hearing

The White House remained silent as a deadline passed on Sunday for it to say whether President Donald Trump would send legal counsel to participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week. It was the first of two crucial deadlines ...

Doncic leads as Mavericks ends Lakers' winning streak

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday. Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mave...

UPDATE 1-Australia says China is holding detained writer in 'unacceptable' conditions

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday a Chinese-born Australian writer was being held by Beijing in unacceptable conditions, including daily interrogations while shackled. Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned onl...

NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tuckers successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019