Doncic leads as Mavericks ends Lakers' winning streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 05:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 05:07 IST
Doncic leads as Mavericks ends Lakers' winning streak
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday. Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mavericks captured their seventh win in eight games. They are 7-2 on the road.

Delon Wright added 17 points and nine assists off the bench, while Dwight Powell, Kristaps Porzingis and Justin Jackson contributed 15 points apiece. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 boards for the Lakers. LeBron James finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Alex Caruso was the only other Laker to reach double figures in points, finishing with 10.

The Mavericks used a dominating third quarter to take command of the contest. A 28-5 surge boosted the Mavericks to an 87-67 advantage after a layup by Powell with 3:43 left in the third. The Lakers cut the gap to 10 with a 10-0 run after a layup by Rajon Rondo, but the Mavericks regrouped to seize a 94-79 lead at the end of the third.

Doncic scored 16 points in the quarter as the Mavericks outscored the Lakers 35-17. It matched the Lakers' lowest output in a quarter this season. In the fourth, Dallas increased the lead to 20 again. Los Angeles got no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

The Lakers led 62-59 after James converted an alley oop pass from Rondo to end the half. The Lakers outshot the Mavericks 55.3 percent to 44 percent in the first half, but Dallas had the edge in 3-pointers by making 10 of 27 (37 percent) to 3 of 9 (33.3 percent) for Los Angeles. Overall, the Lakers shot 46.0 percent to 43.3 percent for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks owned a slight edge in rebounding, 51-45, but had 16-9 on the offensive end. James committed six of the Lakers' 17 turnovers. Dallas had 13 miscues, seven of them by Doncic.



