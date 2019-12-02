International Development News
Development News Edition

Heat rally to clip Nets, 109-106

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 05:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 05:19 IST
Heat rally to clip Nets, 109-106
Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throws with 29.7 seconds remaining as the Miami Heat rallied down the stretch and beat the host Brooklyn Nets, 109-106, on Sunday afternoon. Miami improved to 14-5 by closing out the game with a 14-3 run over the last 4:24.

The Nets led103-95 after a 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie, but the Nets went cold in allowing Miami to climb back. Butler split a pair at the line with 44.8 seconds left to pull to within 106-105 and then gave Miami a 107-106 lead after being fouled by Dinwiddie.

The Heat extended the lead to 109-106 on two free throws by Justise Winslow with 11.3 seconds left, and Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Reserve Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, as Miami shot just 38.9 percent but held the Nets to 41 points after halftime.

Butler added 20, and Bam Adebayo collected 17 points and 16 rebounds. Dinwiddie scored 29 points and Joe Harris added 25, but the Nets dropped to 6-3 without Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn held a 23-16 lead on 3-pointer by Taurean Prince with 4:19 left in the first quarter, but Miami outscored the Nets 16-7 and held a 32-30 lead after the opening quarter. The Nets ended the first half on a 15-6 run and took a 65-58 lead after David Nwaba hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds. Miami held Brooklyn to 16 points in the third and took an 83-81 lead into the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares tick up as hopes for Sino-U.S. breakthrough stay intact

Global shares ticked up on Monday and oil rebounded after a big fall late last week, as investors clung to hopes Beijing and Washington could reach a compromise in trade talks although increasing tensions over Hong Kong unsettled market con...

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Tired of your ordinary earthly vacations Some day soon you might be able to board a rocket and get a room with a view - of the whole planet - from a hotel in space.At least, that is the sales pitch of several companies racing to become the ...

Rams rack up 549 yards in rout of Cardinals

Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and connected on his first touchdown pass in over a month and the visiting Los Angeles Rams boosted their shrinking playoff hopes by rolling to a 34-7 victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals. Goff threw two ...

Last-second field goal lifts Broncos over Chargers

Brandon McManus kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired and rookie quarterback Drew Lock passed for two touchdowns in his NFL debut to lift the host Denver Broncos to a 23-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019