Sports News Roundup: Hamilton ends the F1 season in style in Abu Dhabi and more

NHL roundup: Avs rout Blackhawks in Rantanen's return

Joonas Donskoi and Nazem Kadri had two goals apiece, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists in his first game in more than a month, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 in Denver on Saturday night. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and two assists, Tyson Jost also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche, who swept the back-to-back set against Chicago. Colorado won 5-2 in Chicago on Friday night.

Hamilton ends the F1 season in style in Abu Dhabi

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season in style on Sunday by cruising unchallenged to a dominant victory in Abu Dhabi in his 250th grand prix. The 34-year-old Mercedes driver led every lap from pole position to chequered flag, banging in the fastest lap for good measure to emphasize his supremacy under the Yas Marina floodlights.

NBA roundup: Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career, as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts -- the fewest ever in a 60-point game -- including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and connected on 20 of 23 free-throw attempts. He played just 31 minutes due to the one-sided contest and fell one point shy of his career high of 61, accomplished twice. Harden's fourth 60-point outing ties for third in NBA history with Michael Jordan. Only Wilt Chamberlain (32) and Kobe Bryant (six) have more.

Russian athlete says country unfair target in doping scandal

Russian high jumper Ilya Ivanyuk, bronze medalist at this year's world championships, believes his country is being unfairly scrutinized for doping, an issue he said existed all over the world. Russia finds itself on the brink of a four-year Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found Moscow had tampered with laboratory data it handed over earlier this year.

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list

American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women's World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday. Shiffrin posted her fourth consecutive Killington slalom victory, triumphing by more than two seconds for her 62nd career victory, matching the total of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell who retired from racing in 1980.

Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in early September, announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday.

NFL notebook: Pryor reportedly in stable condition after stabbing

Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh by a woman he is being charged with assaulting, according to a report by WPXI. Pryor, 30, reportedly was stabbed in the shoulder and chest in the early hours overnight at his apartment. After initially being reported in critical condition, the former wideout was upgraded to stable and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britain's Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Alpine skiing: Olympic champion Mayer wins super-G in Alberta

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer continued a family love affair with the Canadian Rockies when he won the men's World Cup super-G in Alberta on Sunday. Competing a couple of hundred kilometers from where his father Helmut claimed Olympic silver in Calgary in 1988, Mayer charged down the Lake Louise mountain to triumph by nearly half a second.

Motor racing: Hulkenberg bows out with fans voting him 'Driver of the Day'

Formula One fans gave Nico Hulkenberg a 'Driver of the Day' send-off on Sunday as the Renault driver bowed out with a 12th-place finish in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. By the 32-year-old's own admission it was an unspectacular result with which to bring down the curtain on a grand prix career that once promised much but ultimately failed to deliver the big prizes.

