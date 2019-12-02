UPDATE 1-Cricket-England take first-innings lead in second NZ test

Joe Root scored his third test double century as England took a 101-run first-innings lead over New Zealand at tea on the fourth day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Monday.

The England captain, who had been mired in a batting slump, was caught in the deep for 226 as he tried to increase the scoring rate before tea, falling four balls after Ollie Pope (75) had been caught attempting to do the same thing. The tourists were dismissed for 476 just before the break, with Sam Curran 11 not out after Neil Wagner ran through the tail to finish with 5-124.

The teams took an early tea break when Wagner bowled Stuart Broad for his ninth five-wicket haul in tests. New Zealand won the first test at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui by an innings and 65-runs. Heavy rain is forecast for Hamilton on the fifth day on Tuesday.

Root had resurrected his side's innings with a 177-run partnership with Rory Burns (101) on Sunday and 193 with Pope, who had been in sight of his maiden test century but mistimed a hook to be caught by Jeet Raval at deep square leg. Root brought up his 200 with a quick single into the offside that left Pope having to dive to make his ground, although the throw at the stumps was wayward.

The skipper was eventually caught by Henry Nicolls at deep extra cover off Mitchell Santner. Root, 28, was under pressure entering the match after a lean run of form since he assumed the captaincy almost three years ago. He had not achieved three figures in a test since scoring 122 against West Indies in St Lucia in February -- a stretch of 15 innings -- and was averaging 27.10 this year prior to the Seddon Park match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)