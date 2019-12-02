NFL moves Bills-Steelers matchup to prime time

The NFL took advantage of its flex scheduling option on Sunday, moving the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers into prime time for Week 15. The late-season matchup between two playoff contenders took precedence over the originally scheduled Dec. 15 prime-time game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings. The Chargers dropped to 4-8 on Sunday after a last-second loss to the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo (9-3) and Pittsburgh (7-5) each posted victories this week. The Week 15 game will be played in Pittsburgh. The NFL has the option to move games to Sunday night late in the season provided that the league gives at least 12 days' notice to the teams involved.

The Sunday night game for Week 16 on Dec. 22 currently features the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. The Week 17 regular-season finale is marked as "to be determined" and likely will depend on possible playoff scenarios.

