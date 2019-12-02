Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adelaide Test: Australia defeat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs on day four of the second Test match here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:03 IST
Adelaide Test: Australia defeat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs on day four of the second Test match here on Monday. With this victory, Australia have white-washed Pakistan in a two-match Test series.

The visitors resumed their second innings from 39/3 on day four with Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood on the field. Both played cautiously and kept the scoreboard running. The duo formed a 103-run partnership before Nathan Lyon got hold of Masood (68). Soon after, Shafiq (57) too was sent back to the pavilion by Lyon.

After their dismissal, the hosts did not allow any other major partnership and bundled out Pakistan on 239 runs. Lyon took five wickets in the innings while Josh Hazlewood clinched three wickets. Earlier, Australia put up a massive total of 589 runs in their first innings with the help of David Warner's triple ton. Australia declared their first innings at 589/3 when Warner was playing at 335 runs.

After that, Australia's bowlers took the charge and dominated Pakistan's batsmen. Mitchell Starc was at his devastating best in the first innings as he picked six wickets. Only Babar Azam and Yasir Shah managed to deliver a good performance with the bat in the first innings as they scored 97 and 113 runs respectively.

With the help of Azam and Shah's innings, Pakistan finished their first innings at 302 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled

HIGHLIGHTAt least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours.Travelers said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical ...

Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district....

UST Global Announces D3code Winners

- D 3code is Indias largest hackathon for college and university students, organized by UST Global - Each member of the Top 20 Finalist teams received conditional job offers to join UST Global, while the Top 3 teams walked away with ...

Swedish royal couple visits Jama Masjid, Red Fort

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who are on a five-day visit to India, were given a guided tour of Jama Masjid and Red Fort on Monday. The Majesties were given a guided tour of the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019