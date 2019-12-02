13th South Asian Games: India bag nine medals in taekwondo

India bagged as many as nine medals, including two golds, in the taekwondo event of the 13th South Asian Games here on Monday. India won a gold in male team poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category) with the trio of Lalthlamunapuia, Lalafakzuala and Daniel Lalhumthanga claiming the top honours.

The country's second gold was won by the duo of Gaurav Singh and Harsha Singha in the pair poomsae (23 years above to under-29 category) event. India won the silver medals in the male team poomsae (23 years above category), female team poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category), female individual poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category), female individual poomsae (29 years above), male individual poomsae (23 years above to under-29 category) and pair poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category) events.

Gangphung won India's lone bronze in the male individual poomsae (29 years above category).

