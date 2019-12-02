Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian badminton teams bag two gold medals in SAG

Indian men's and women's teams on Monday bagged gold medals in their respective team events in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Pokhara, Nepal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pokhara
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:41 IST
Indian badminton teams bag two gold medals in SAG
Men's team thrashed Sri Lanka by 3-1. (Photo/ Kidambi Srikanth Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's and women's teams on Monday bagged gold medals in their respective team events in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Pokhara, Nepal. Men's team thrashed Sri Lanka by 3-1 whereas Women's team secured a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka.

In the men's team event, Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi started the match with men's singles game against Dinuka Karunaratne. After dropping the first game Srikanth made a brilliant comeback and won the next two games by 21-15, 21-11. "Team Gold Medals are always special and I am confident that the Indian contingent will surpass the previous edition's performance," Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma said in an official statement.

Siril Varma's opponent Sachin Premashan was retired mid-match and the former was declared as the winner as India took 2-0 lead. However, India's double pair Arjun George and Sanyam Shukla witnessed an 18-21, 21-14, 11-21 defeat to Sachin Premashan A Vidange and B Tharindu Goonathilake. In the next doubles match, Krishna Garanga and Dhruv Kapila gave India a winning lead when they registered a convincing 21-14, 21-18 win over Dinuka Karunaratne and Hasitha Chanaka and ensured a 3-1 win for India.

BAI General Secretary, Ajay K Singhania, said: "Double gold win will give the team the right impetus as the individual games start and I wish the Indian contingent all the best for their upcoming matches." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured

British police launched a murder investigation on Monday after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a fatal collision with a car near a school. Five other people were also hurt when the car struck the children near Debden Park High School in Ess...

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019