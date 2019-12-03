Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool meet Everton, Arsenal face Leeds in FA Cup third round

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 01:25 IST
Soccer-Liverpool meet Everton, Arsenal face Leeds in FA Cup third round
Image Credit: Pixabay

Liverpool will play Merseyside rivals, Everton, while record FA Cup winners Arsenal entertain Leeds United in the third round of the competition after the draw was made on Monday. Premier League leaders Liverpool, who last won the trophy in 2006, host neighbors Everton at Anfield.

Arsenal, who have lifted the FA Cup 13 times, were drawn against Championship (second-tier) side Leeds, whose only FA Cup win came against the Gunners in 1972 final. Holders Manchester City host League Two (fourth-tier) side Port Vale, while Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

AFC Fylde of the National League, the lowest-ranked side guaranteed a third-round spot, were drawn away to Premier League Sheffield United. Boston United of the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, could face Newcastle United if they overcome Rochdale in a second-round home replay.

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Middlesbrough and Leicester City welcome Wigan Athletic in the pick of the other games. The ties will be played from Jan. 3-6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data

The dollar and global stock markets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on some imports from Brazil and Argentina, while a drop in new U.S. factory orders in November to their lowest since 2012 dee...

UPDATE 1-U.S. court denies Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied the Justice Departments request to overturn a lower court decision that temporarily stalled plans by President Donald Trumps administration to resume executions of prisoners convicted of certain federal...

Report: Broncos DE Wolfe (elbow) headed to IR

The Denver Broncos are placing defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve with an elbow injury, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Wolfe was hurt during the fourth quarter of Sundays 23-20 win against the Los Angeles...

Jaguars opt for Minshew over Foles at QB

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone turned to Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Sunday looking for a spark, and plans to ride the rookie again this week over high-priced passer Nick Foles. Foles was benched Sunday in Jacksonvilles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019