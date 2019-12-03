Left Menu
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpool's Alisson Becker on Monday (local time) was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best men's goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

  Paris
  Updated: 03-12-2019 09:58 IST
  Created: 03-12-2019 09:58 IST
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Photo/ Alisson Becker Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Alisson Becker on Monday (local time) was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best men's goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpool's run during the 2018-19 campaign. The team finished runners-up in the Premier League and won the Champions League.

"It is a great honour to be here with those great players, men and women. I just want to thank my family, my wife, who support me everywhere I go. To my parents, they are in Brazil - I think watching me! And to God. It is a great honour he is giving me in 2019, winning the Champions League and winning some individual awards," Liverpool's official website quoted Becker as saying. "I don't feel lucky, I feel blessed and grateful. I also want to say thank you to my teammates, to all the Liverpool staff. Thank you very much," he added.

The Yachine Trophy is named after Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper ever to have to win the Ballon d'Or. Earlier this year, Becker was named as the Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season and Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.

Argentine striker Lionel Messi was awarded his sixth Ballon D'Or and as a result, he went past Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has won the award five times. He last won it in 2017.

Becker finished at the seventh spot in the overall Ballon d'Or ranking. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (second), Sadio Mane (fourth), and Mohamed Salah (fifth) featured in the top ten of Ballon d'Or rankings. (ANI)

