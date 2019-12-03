Left Menu
Hawks hammer Warriors to end 10-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:17 IST
Atlanta point guard Trae Young scored 24 points and helped the Hawks break their 10-game losing streak with a 104-79 win over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday. Young reached the 20-point mark for the 18th time this season and extended his streak of making at least 10 field goals to six games. He was 10-for-19 from the floor with seven assists.

It was the largest margin of victory for Atlanta this season, easily besting the previous high of 17 points against Detroit on Oct. 24. The Hawks gave up 79 fewer points than they allowed in their last game, a 158-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Atlanta had lost nine straight to the Warriors and defeated Golden State for the first time since Feb. 6, 2015.

Rookie De'Andre Hunter scored 18 points but left the game with five minutes remaining and went to the locker room with a hand injury. The Hawks also got a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds from Damian Jones. Golden State got 24 points from Eric Paschall, who has scored in double figures in 11 straight games, the most by a Warriors rookie since Klay Thompson went 14 straight in 2012. Paschall added nine rebounds and six assists. The Warriors also got 15 points from Alec Burks and 10 each from Ky Bowman and Omari Spellman.

The Warriors did not use Draymond Green, who is on a minutes restriction because of a right heel injury. Green played 23 minutes in Sunday's loss at Orlando and coach Steve Kerr opted to sit the veteran on the second leg of a back-to-back. Golden State is 1-4 in the second game of back-to-backs this season and has been swept in three of those.

The Warriors led 23-20 after one quarter, but Atlanta outscored them 29-17 in the second quarter and had a nine-point lead at halftime. The Hawks built the lead to 76-53 after three quarters. The Hawks play again on Wednesday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors play the fourth game of its five-game road trip on Wednesday at Charlotte.

