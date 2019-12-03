Left Menu
NHL roundup: Allen, Blues shut out Blackhawks

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen stopped all 38 shots he faced, and the St. Louis Blues skated to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night, the reigning champions' fourth straight win. Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who have earned at least one point in seven of their past eight contests.

Patrick Kane led the Blackhawks with six shots on goal while Brandon Saad finished with five shots. Chicago lost its third consecutive game and was blanked for the third time this season. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season and the 20th of his career. The seventh-year veteran stopped 10 shots in the first period, 11 in the second and 17 in the third as he improved to 5-1-2 in 2019-20.

Sabres 7, Devils 1 Jack Eichel's goal less than three minutes after faceoff sparked a five-goal first period for host Buffalo, which continued its dominance of the Devils with an easy rout.

Conor Sheary scored twice in the first for the Sabres, who led 5-0 after one period and 6-0 fewer than five minutes into the second. Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund added first-period goals before Victor Olofsson and Henri Jokiharju scored in the second. The Sabres have beaten the Devils twice this season by a combined score of 14-3. Buffalo's five-goal first period was its biggest outburst since it scored five against New Jersey in the second period of a 5-1 win on Jan. 8.

Ducks 4, Kings 2 Derek Grant scored twice, including an empty-netter, as Anaheim defeated visiting Los Angeles in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the NHL's Southern California rivals.

Carter Rowney added a goal and an assist, Jakob Silfverberg also scored, and Hampus Lindholm had three assists for the Ducks. Goaltender Ryan Miller, 39, who started because John Gibson was sidelined by an illness, made 34 saves to improve to 4-1-0 this season. Kurtis MacDermid and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored, and Jack Campbell stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced for the Kings, whose winless streak on the road reached nine games (0-8-1). Los Angeles last won an away game on Oct. 22 at Winnipeg.

Golden Knights 4, Rangers 1 Alex Tuch scored two first-period goals and Malcolm Subban finished with 29 saves as Vegas skated to its third consecutive win with a solid showing in New York.

It was Tuch's third career two-goal game. Reilly Smith and Max Pacioretty also scored goals for the Golden Knights, who improved to 4-1-0 in franchise history against the Rangers. It marked the first time this season that Vegas has won three games in a row, all with Subban in net. Brendan Lemieux scored for New York, which had a five-game points streak snapped (4-0-1). Henrik Lundqvist finished with 28 saves in defeat.

Islanders 4, Red Wings 1 Jordan Eberle scored his first two goals of the season as New York handed host Detroit its 10th consecutive loss. Eberle was appearing in his 15th game this season. He scored 19 goals last season.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders while Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves. New York earned its second win in a row and improved to 7-2-1 in its past 10 games. Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, whose past eight defeats have come in regulation. Jonathan Bernier made 21 saves.

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...

Citizenship bill as important as move to nullify Article 370: Rajnath at BJP meeting

The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in larg...

