J-K to host 65th national school games from Dec 9

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:43 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir will host the 65th national school games that will commence from December 9 here, officials said on Tuesday. Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez said all the measures have been put in place for the event.

The mega sports event will witness competitions in the discipline of volley ball ( under 17 years boys) and sqay martial art (under 14 and 17 years boys and girls) from December 9, he said. A large number of students from across the country are expected to take part in the event, Hafeez said.

The police department has been asked to provide sufficient security at the venue of the event as well as the lodging and boarding centres for players, he said. Further adequate security and traffic regulation arrangements at the opening and closing ceremonies have been sought, he added.

