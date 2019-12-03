Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer does not fear for his future at Man Utd despite sackings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:13 IST
Solskjaer does not fear for his future at Man Utd despite sackings

Manchester, Dec 3 (AFP) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not fear for his future as Manchester United manager despite a spate of Premier League sackings as he prepares to face his predecessor Jose Mourinho. Spurs turned to Mourinho after dismissing Mauricio Pochettino last month, while Arsenal and Watford have subsequently sacked Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores.

Solskjaer is under increasing pressure, with United ninth in the Premier League, 22 points behind leaders Liverpool and eight off a top-four spot as they prepare for Wednesday's match against Tottenham. "No, it doesn't make me more concerned," Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"I'm just focusing on my job and that's just doing as well as I can, and look forward to the next game, and look long-term, plan things with board. "It's that time of year. It's never nice to see your colleagues lose your jobs -- three in a very short space of time.

"It's a game of margins," he added. "Sometimes you have luck, sometimes you don't, but it doesn't make me any more concerned that it's December. "I'm good, absolutely no problem. Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I've said and stuff, at least I know the sources are just made up, blatant lies."

The United boss bemoaned his team's failure to turn draws into wins, saying they were not getting the results their football deserved. The club are winless in three games and Solskjaer's job will not get any easier with a derby against Manchester City on Saturday to follow the game against Mourinho's Spurs side.

The Norwegian, though, dismissed any need for crisis talks with the United board. "Three days or four days are not going to change a whole lot, but these two games are great chances for us to prove things and prove to ourselves that we can continue in the vein we have had against some of the better sides," he said.

Solskjaer expects Mourinho to receive a warm welcome when he returns to Old Trafford a year after being sacked, having won the League Cup and Europa League during his time in charge. "We know we have to improve, we are working hard to do that right and when you change a manager halfway through the season (it) isn't where it is supposed to be," said the Norwegian.

"I don't think whoever the manager of the opposition team is will change their motivation (of the players)," he said. "They are motivated to do well for Man Utd, because they know it's about improving every day in training and every time you step on that pitch it's a chance to prove you can be part of this long term. That has always been the case at Man Utd." United will still be without the injured Paul Pogba but Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic will be assessed as Solskjaer looks at his midfield options. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Feast of St Francis Xavier begins in Basilica of Bom Jesus

The feast of Saint Francis Xavier, revered as Goencho Saib, was celebrated today with devotion and enthusiasm at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. After a preparation through the novenas held for the last nine days, with the theme Roote...

Xiaomi launches Mi Credit in India, to offer up to Rs 1 lakh personal loan

Chinese major Xiaomi on Tuesday formally launched its lending platform Mi Credit in India, wherein individuals can avail up to Rs 1 lakh loan, and said it plans to introduce more financial products. Till now, the company has been operating ...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong leader says U.S. law will hurt business confidence

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said U.S. legislation supporting protesters may damage business confidence in the financial hub, and announced a fourth round of relief measures to boost an economy battered by months of demonstrations...

SPECIAL REPORT-Powder Keg: FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were sounded over talc

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics. The Asbestos in Talc Symposi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019