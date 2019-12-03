Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala wins national cricket championship for the disabled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:26 IST
Kerala wins national cricket championship for the disabled

The Differently-Abled Kerala Cricket team on Tuesday won the National Blind Cricket championship-2019 held at Udaipur in Rajasthan on the 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019.' The Kerala team defeated Rajasthan and bagged the championship which was held in the T-20 format. Rajasthan scored 163 losing nine wickets, which was easily chased by Kerala team defeating them in 15 overs without the loss of a wicket, a press release from the Cricket Association for Blind in India and the Rajasthan Cricket Association of the Blind said.

"Manish who scored an unbeaten 96 for Kerala was declared the 'Man of the Match'. He was also declared 'Man of the Series' for best performance in three matches. He scored a total of 234 runs in all the matches," the release said. The tournament was organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan where six teams from Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and West Bengal participated under the aegis of Cricket Association for Blind in India and the Rajasthan Cricket Association of the Blind..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests continue in T'gana against vet rape and murder

Protests by students, lawyers and various other sections of society continued on Tuesday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last week, as agitators demanded death penalty fo...

India inaugurates its Gandhi-themed pavilion at COP 25

India Pavilion of the theme 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated at the 25th session of Conference of Parties under the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change UNFCCC COP25 in Madrid on Tuesday. Union Environment Secretary C K Mish...

"One of the greatest non-answers": Trump lauds Macron's political skills

U.S. President Donald Trump said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron gave one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard at a joint news conference on Tuesday. In response to a question posed to Trump by a U.S. journalist who asked wh...

Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019