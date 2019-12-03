Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Yankees to meet with Cole, Strasburg

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:01 IST
Reports: Yankees to meet with Cole, Strasburg

Top free-agent pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg will meet with the New York Yankees this week. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Cole and Strasburg already have met with interested teams in Southern California ahead of the upcoming winter meetings in San Diego, with the Yankees next on the list.

The talks with teams have kept agent Scott Boras, who represents both aces, rather busy. "I feel like I moved to Edmonton," Boras told The Athletic about the high volume of meetings with clients and team officials. "I won't see the sun until the winter meetings on Sunday."

Cole, 29, has long been the target of appreciation from the Yankees. They selected him in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft as a high school prospect, but he chose to attend UCLA. The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, and when they made him available in a trade before the 2018 season, the Yankees couldn't tried but didn't land him. Instead, he wound up with the Houston Astros.

Strasburg, 31, was selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Nationals in 2009. He is expected to have many suitors, including the Nationals and his hometown San Diego Padres. Cole, a 20-game winner in 2019, has a career 94-52 record and 3.22 ERA in seven seasons with the Pirates and Astros.

Strasburg, who opted out of the final year of his contract with the Nationals, is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA in 10 seasons with the Nationals. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer

Detroit, Dec 3 AP A 28-year-old convicted felon was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Wor...

Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

Identifying errors in its earlier notices for auction of 20 iron ore and manganese mines, Odisha government has decided to annul a previous bidding process and go for a fresh one, an official said here on Tuesday. The Department of Steel an...

French President says he stands by his statement on NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he stood by his recent statement on NATO where he described the long-time coalition as suffering from brain death in part due to lack of United States leadership under President Donald T...

Brazil's Bolsonaro hails GDP report, says economy is firmly on right track

Brazils economy has bottomed and should continue on the right track expanding into the end of the year as Black Friday and Christmas sales spur consumer spending, the Economy Ministry and President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday. With figur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019