Soccer-Coyle named Chennaiyin coach in Indian Super League

  • Jamshedpur
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 08:08 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 08:02 IST
(Representative Image)

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin said on Wednesday they have named former Burnley coach Owen Coyle as their new manager until the end of the season. The 53-year-old Scot replaces John Gregory, who left the two-time champions on Saturday after a lackluster start to the season.

Coyle, who took Burnley to the English Premier League in 2009, was most recently manager of Scottish side Ross County. "It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles," Coyle said in a statement https://chennaiyinfc.com/chennaiyin-fc-announce-owen-coyle-as-head-coach.

"I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complemented by an ardent fanbase always backing us." Coyle steered Bolton Wanderers to the FA Cup semi-final in 2011 before having stints at Wigan Athletic, Houston Dynamo and Blackburn Rovers.

Chennaiyin are second bottom in the league after just one win in six matches. Coyle's first match in charge will be away to Jamshedpur on Monday.

