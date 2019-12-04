Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pistons top Cavs for first win streak of season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 08:04 IST
Pistons top Cavs for first win streak of season
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Blake Griffin scored 24 points in 24 minutes and the visiting Detroit Pistons won consecutive games for the first time this season by clobbering the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-94 on Tuesday. Andre Drummond racked up 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, five steals and four blocks for Detroit, which defeated San Antonio 132-98 on Sunday. It's the first time in franchise history the Pistons have recorded back-to-back victories of 30 or more points.

Svi Mykhailiuk had 15 points, Langston Galloway scored 14 and Markieff Morris, and Derrick Rose added 12 apiece. Rose also contributed nine of the Pistons' 33 assists. Collin Sexton's 22 points led the Cavaliers, who lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Kevin Porter Jr. had 12 points, and Tristan Thompson supplied 10 points and 14 rebounds. Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each added their own 10 points for Cleveland.

Longtime University of Michigan coach and first-year Cavaliers head man John Beilein was coaching against the Pistons for the first time. The Pistons shot 54.3 percent from the field and made 51.4 percent of their 3-pointers. The Cavaliers shot 42.7 percent from the field and just 29.6 percent from long distance.

The Pistons outscored the Cavs 30-18 in the second quarter en route to a 62-46 halftime lead. Griffin scored 19 points and Galloway had 11 by intermission. The key sequence came at the start of the second, which Detroit opened with a 10-2 run, capped by a Galloway 3-pointer for a 42-30 lead with 9:58 left before halftime. The Pistons were up by double digits the rest of the way.

Detroit continued to build its lead in the third. Tony Snell opened the half with an alley-oop dunk off a Bruce Brown feed. A Drummond three-point play and a Luke Kennard 3-pointer increased the advantage to 24 at 72-48. Another Drummond three-point play with 7:07 remaining in the quarter made it 80-52. Mykhailiuk hit a corner 3 off a Rose kickoff pass just before the third-quarter buzzer for a 97-68 lead.

A Morris 3-pointer with 7:16 left upped the Pistons' lead to 35.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Air New Zealand begins trialing edible coffee cups with customers

Air New Zealand has begun trialing edible coffee cups with customers in the air and on the ground as it explores new and innovative ways to meet its sustainability challenges.The airline currently serves more than eight million cups of coff...

Rugby-Folau settles unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia - statement

Former Australia fullback Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the New South Wales Waratahs, Folau and Rugby Australia said in a joint statement on Wednesday.Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby...

Doncic posts 33 as Dallas tops New Orleans

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 18 rebounds in three quarters as the visiting Dallas Mavericks rolled past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-97 on Tuesday night. Doncic fell five assists short of adding to his league-leading seven triple-doubles i...

Cricket-Stead confident Raval will find form as NZ head to Australia

Jeet Ravals run of poor form is the only major concern for New Zealand as they head across the Tasman Sea looking to win a first test series in Australia since 1985 but coach Gary Stead still has confidence the opening batsman will come goo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019