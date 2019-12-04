Left Menu
Premier League: Manchester City defeats Burnley, moves to second spot

Manchester City defeated Burnley on Tuesday (local time) and moved to the second spot in the standings of the ongoing Premier League.

Premier League: Manchester City defeats Burnley, moves to second spot
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City defeated Burnley on Tuesday (local time) and moved to the second spot in the standings of the ongoing Premier League. City defeated Burnley 4-1 to reduce the gap to eight points at the top side. Liverpool will take on Everton later today and if the side manages to win their match, then they will regain their 11 point lead over defending champions City.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 24th minute. No other goals were scored in the first half and as a result, the side went into the half time with a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Jesus scored once again in the 50th minute to give the side a 2-0 lead.

Rodri gave City a 3-0 cushion as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 68th minute, and at that time Burnley was left with no answers. City put the final nail in the coffin in the 87th minute as Riyad Mahrez scored the fourth goal.

Burnely was able to peg one goal in the 89th minute, as Robert Brady was able to bring drown the deficit down to three. In the end, City registered a comfortable victory over their opponents.

In another match, Crystal Palace defeated Bournemouth 1-0 after a goal from Jeffrey Schlupp in the 76th minute. Later today, Tottenham will also clash against Manchester United.

Tottenham is placed at the sixth place while United is currently in the tenth position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

