Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan criticizes Arvind Kejriwal for 'improper conduct' towards Swati Maliwal at CM residence

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday for the alleged incident of "misbehaviour" with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Campaigning for BJP candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Manoj Tiwari, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that even in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal, the Sandeshkhali incident happened where women were mistreated.

"Such humiliation and misbehaviour with a sister in Chief Minister's house, will you accept it?" he said referring to the incident involving AAP leader Maliwal.

''Mahabharat started just because Draupadi was humiliated,'' he said, alleging Banerjee and Kejriwal were both committing the "sin" of "protecting criminals".

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation.

Sheikh was arrested by the police yesterday after being on the run for 55 days. Training guns at Tiwari's rival from North East Delhi seat, Chouhan said Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar ''glorifies terrorists''.

''The candidate from here used to say Bharat Tere Tukde Honge. Will you accept such a person who glorifies terrorists,'' he said.

The AAP and Congress are jointly contesting on four and three seats respectively in Delhi.

Kejriwal who earlier used to abuse Congress has now become a part of INDIA bloc and they are hugging each other, Chouhan said dubbing it as an ''Immature, Nervous, Dangerous, Ignorant'' Alliance.

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal who came to power by pledging to be honest has now become a ''corruption wall''.

The Delhi chief minister is out on interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.

Chouhan said when Congress was in power at the Centre, "even tiny countries used to scare India".

''They say Pakistan has atom bomb but we also have a PM with 56-inch chest. If any body incites us, we will not spare them'' he said.

Chouhan said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will become a 'vishwaguru' and all women will become 'lakhpati didis'.

