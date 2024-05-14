Left Menu

TIVOLT Electric to Introduce 'Montra Electric' Brand for its Upcoming e-SCV

TIVOLT Electric Vehicles, a joint venture between the diversified conglomerate the Murugappa Group and TI Clean Mobility, has drawn up plans to launch e-small commercial vehicles under the Montra Electric brand, the company said.The launch of the e-SCV is expected to bring about a significant change in mid-mile and last-mile mobility sectors.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:13 IST
TIVOLT Electric to Introduce 'Montra Electric' Brand for its Upcoming e-SCV
  • Country:
  • India

TIVOLT Electric Vehicles, a joint venture between the diversified conglomerate the Murugappa Group and TI Clean Mobility, has drawn up plans to launch e-small commercial vehicles under the 'Montra Electric' brand, the company said.

The launch of the e-SCV is expected to bring about a significant change in mid-mile and last-mile mobility sectors. The development of the e-SCV would be a culmination of extensive research and rigorous testing, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

''Montra Electric represents our commitment to enhancing life through eco-friendly mobility solutions, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation for us. The electric vehicle industry is experiencing an exciting phase of development, not only in India but globally. We have dedicated our top resources and time to develop this product and are looking forward to the customer response upon its launch in coming months,'' said Tube Investments of India (TII), Executive Vice-Chairman Vellayan Subbiah. TI Clean Mobility is a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India.

''India is poised to lead the global adoption of electric vehicles, second only to China. TICMPL is making impressive strides in the electric vehicle sector with a substantial commitment of Rs 3,000 crore. Currently, we are developing four platforms, including the successful MHCV (medium, heavy commercial vehicle) truck and electric three-wheeler already in the market. What excites me the most is our upcoming Small Commercial Vehicle platform. The TIVOLT e-SCV is poised to be a standout product, a definite winner in the market,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024