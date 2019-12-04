DeRozan's late FTs in 2nd OT lift Spurs over Rockets

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play in the second overtime, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 on Tuesday. Lonnie Walker IV scored a career-high 28 points, 19 of them in the fourth quarter, to pace the Spurs. Bryn Forbes added 25, Rudy Gay had 14 points, Derrick White scored 12 and Jakob Poeltl pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.

James Harden poured in 50 points, making all 24 of his free throws, to pace Houston. Clint Capela scored 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Rockets while Russell Westbrook contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Austin Rivers added 19 points, Ben McLemore scored 11 and P.J. Tucker had 10.

Both teams struggled on offense in the second overtime, with the game tied at 131 after a 3-pointer by Forbes with 1:28 remaining. Two free throws by Harden with 48.5 seconds to play staked Houston to a two-point lead, and DeRozan hit one of two from the charity stripe with 30 seconds to play, bringing the Spurs to within a point. After Harden missed a jumper with 7.8 seconds to play, DeRozan was fouled and hit both free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining to give the Spurs a 134-133 advantage.

Harden was then whistled for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket with 0.8 seconds left. Walker subsequently made one foul shot, and the Spurs escaped with the win. The game was tied at 126 after a layup by Westbrook with one minute remaining in the first overtime. DeRozan missed a jumper with 3.6 seconds left, and -- after a timeout -- Harden missed the potential game-winner at the buzzer, sending the contest to a second overtime.

The Spurs played without all-star center LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his second straight game because of a thigh injury.

