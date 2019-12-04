Left Menu
Development News Edition

Butler takes over in OT as Heat sink Raptors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:04 IST
Butler takes over in OT as Heat sink Raptors
Image Credit: Flickr

Jimmy Butler scored the first eight points of overtime and finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the visiting Miami Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-110 Tuesday night. Duncan Robinson added 22 points for the Heat, who have won three in a row and ended the Raptors' seven-game winning streak. It was also the Raptors' first home loss of the season in 10 games.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points for Miami, Justice Winslow added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk had 16 points. Norman Powell scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Raptors, who were held to two points in overtime. Fred VanVleet added 19 points, Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Marc Gasol had 14 points, Serge Ibaka scored 13 and Kyle Lowry, who had missed the previous 11 games with a fractured thumb, scored 12 points and had 11 assists.

The Raptors, who trailed by eight with 4:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, took a one-point lead on Powell's 3-pointer with 42.6 seconds to play. Butler, who finished with his fifth career triple-double, made one of two free throws to tie the game with 33.4 seconds remaining in the fourth. Both teams missed on their final possessions to force overtime.

Butler opened the overtime by making converting a three-point play and tacked on four more points in the first minute. The Heat used a 13-4 burst to take a 32-23 lead after the first quarter. Miami led 58-53 at halftime.

The Raptors scored the first five points of the third quarter to tie the game. They took the lead by two points on Siakam's layup after Gasol had blocked a shot. But the Heat regrouped and led 11 on Butler's putback layup with 5:37 remaining in the quarter.

VanVleet's three-point play completed the third-quarter and reduced Miami's lead to 83-81. Winslow made five straight points to give the Heat a 98-80 lead with 6:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors pulled to within three, but the Heat regained the eight-point lead on Olynyk's 3-pointer. Lowry's two free throws with 1:22 remaining cut the lead to two.

The Heat was without Goran Dragic (groin strain).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T bags various orders in India and overseas

Engineering major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said it has bagged various orders across different business segments in both domestic and international markets. The construction arm of LT has secured orders from clients across various stat...

Clippers continue to roll, halt Blazers win streak

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds and Paul George scored 25, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-97 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Patrick Patterson added 19 points off the bench for ...

SC to hear next week plea of woman who was stopped from entering Sabarimala temple

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week the plea of a Kerala woman alleging that she had been prevented from visiting the Sabarimala temple despite the apex courts verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the shri...

Mickey Arthur set to become Sri Lanka's head coach

Mickey Arthur is all set to become the new head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team on a two-year contract. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower will be appointed as batting coach, David Saker as bowling coach and Shane Mcdermott as field...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019