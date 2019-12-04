Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mickey Arthur set to become Sri Lanka's head coach

Mickey Arthur is all set to become the new head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team on a two-year contract.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:46 IST
Mickey Arthur set to become Sri Lanka's head coach
Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Image Credit: ANI

Mickey Arthur is all set to become the new head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team on a two-year contract. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower will be appointed as batting coach, David Saker as bowling coach and Shane Mcdermott as fielding coach.

"They will all be joining on two-year contracts," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Sri Lanka Cricket's CEO Ashley De Silva as saying. Flower will be working with Sri Lanka's white ball teams and hence he would not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Test series.

Arthur will now become the 11th head coach of Sri Lanka in the last eight years, and his first challenge would be to take on Pakistan in Pakistan. He was the coach of Pakistan till the end of the World Cup this year. Pakistan sacked Arthur after a series of poor results.

However, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy under Arthur and it also attained the number one position in T20Is. Saker has previously worked as a bowling coach for both England and Australia over the last ten years.

McDermott has earlier served as South Australia Cricket Association's high-performance coach. Despite the new appointments, previous Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha remains under contract with SLC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Krystal D'souza to make her Bollywood debut with 'Chehre'

Popular television star Krystal Dsouza is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming film Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The film directed by Rumi Jaffery is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and S...

HC rejects Choksi's plea to stay case against him in spl court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a special courts proceedings to declare diamond businessmen Mehul Choksi, an accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender. The Enforcement Directorate, which i...

Study explores relationship between obesity and gum disease

A new study explores how the most common non-communicable diseases, Obesity and gum periodontal might be related to each other. It also highlights the effect of obesity on non-surgical periodontal care. The study was published in British De...

UPDATE 3-Rugby-Folau settles unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the New South Wales Waratahs, bringing an end to a prolonged and bitter dispute triggered by an explosive social media po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019