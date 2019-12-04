Left Menu
Sachin Tendulkar wishes Navy personnel on Navy Day

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday extended his wishes to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day and thanked them for their dedication and service towards the nation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:24 IST
Sachin Tendulkar wishes Navy personnel on Navy Day
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday extended his wishes to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day and thanked them for their dedication and service towards the nation. "Wishing our @indiannavy personnel and their families a happy Navy Day. Thank you for your dedication and service to the nation. Jai Hind! #IndianNavyDay," Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Navy personnel. "On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," the Prime Minister said tweeting an 83-second video.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. This year the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

