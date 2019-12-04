Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex Council

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:03 IST
Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex Council
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI will have senior India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) representative in its Apex Council as per the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court. Rehani Bhardwaj is a 1993 batch IA&AS officer and is currently serving as a Director of the Regional Training Institute in Mumbai.

Vikram Murugaraj, Principal Director (Personnel) of CAG, in a letter informed Rehani Bhardwaj of the "competent authority" nominating her as one of the councilors in the Indian cricket board's all-powerful apex Council. The letter is in possession of PTI. As per the SC-approved BCCI constitution passed on August 9, 2018, the apex council will constitute a representation of the CAG as its member.

Accordingly, Rehani Bhardwaj will officially become the first government nominee in a BCCI working group. "The BCCI is in receipt of a letter from the Office of CAG about Alka Rehani Bhardwaj's appointment. We believe she would be present from the next Apex Council meeting," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The nine-member BCCI Apex Council comprises the Board President, currently Sourav Ganguly, and other office-bearers. It also features representatives from the recently-formed Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019