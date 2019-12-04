Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex Council

The BCCI will have senior India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) representative in its Apex Council as per the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court. Rehani Bhardwaj is a 1993 batch IA&AS officer and is currently serving as a Director of the Regional Training Institute in Mumbai.

Vikram Murugaraj, Principal Director (Personnel) of CAG, in a letter informed Rehani Bhardwaj of the "competent authority" nominating her as one of the councilors in the Indian cricket board's all-powerful apex Council. The letter is in possession of PTI. As per the SC-approved BCCI constitution passed on August 9, 2018, the apex council will constitute a representation of the CAG as its member.

Accordingly, Rehani Bhardwaj will officially become the first government nominee in a BCCI working group. "The BCCI is in receipt of a letter from the Office of CAG about Alka Rehani Bhardwaj's appointment. We believe she would be present from the next Apex Council meeting," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The nine-member BCCI Apex Council comprises the Board President, currently Sourav Ganguly, and other office-bearers. It also features representatives from the recently-formed Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA).

