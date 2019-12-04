Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger Woods aims for 3rd win in 2019

Golf player Tiger Woods will aim for his third win of the year in the upcoming Hero World Challenge tournament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bahamas
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 23:01 IST
Tiger Woods aims for 3rd win in 2019
Golf player Tiger Woods. Image Credit: ANI

Golf player Tiger Woods will aim for his third win of the year in the upcoming Hero World Challenge tournament. Five times winner at Hero World Challenge, Tiger last won it in 2011. In 2019, Woods won the Masters and ZOZO championships.

Coming on top of two very good years, in 2018 and 2019, during which he won three times, including once at a Major, the expectations have grown. "Interestingly, when I have done well here it has acted like a springboard to my following season. Usually, I have started on the west coast at Torey Pines. Successes at this event have kind of mirrored what I have done at Torey on the west coast. This event really has been a kind of a springboard for me," said Woods in a statement.

"Unfortunately, '16 wasn't very good, I built on '17 and then '18 and now '19. It's incredible what it was when you look back, and what I went through. And here I am now in front of you, as the Masters champion," he added. Defending champion Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field this week at No. 3, who just emerged as the European Tour Golfer of the Year, winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, will be looking to become the first player since Woods in 2005 and 2006 to win the Hero World Challenge in successive years.

"I'm focusing on this week, I want to defend and I want to finish the year strong. Nothing better than finishing with three in a row so my mind is on this week so once it's over I'll focus on that," said Rahm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Google celebrates Wellies with a dancing doodle

On the anniversary of the rainiest day in the history of the U.K., todays Doodle celebrates Wellington boots, or wellies, a rainy day staple for centuries. Over the course of 24 hours on this day in 2015, an area of the northwestern county ...

UPDATE 4-Kim Jong Un rides again as N.Korea warns U.S. against using military force

North Korea said it would take prompt corresponding actions if the United States resorts to military force, state media reported on Wednesday, as tensions rise ahead of Pyongyangs year-end deadline for stalled denuclearisation talks.The sta...

UPDATE 2-Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the building of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said Moscow could find ways to bypass Sofia if needed. Bulgarian Prime Mini...

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental protesters

London, Dec 4 AFP Energy giant Shell won a court order on Wednesday to prevent environmental activists from boarding installations in the North Sea oil fields off Scotland. The Court of Session in Edinburgh imposed an injunction against env...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019