Bengals WR Green misses practice, likely out vs. Browns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 00:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 00:11 IST
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to sit out again this Sunday when the Bengals visit Cleveland for their Week 14 game vs. the Browns. Multiple reports state Green missed practice on Wednesday, and head coach Zac Taylor said he did not expect the nine-year veteran wideout to play, according to Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has yet to play this season. Green suffered an ankle injury in the first practice of training camp, tearing ligaments in his left ankle, and had "minor" surgery. He suffered a swelling setback last month. Green, 31, has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He needs four touchdown catches to break the team record held by Chad Johnson.

On Sunday, Green told reporters things were "trending up" but that he wasn't sure when or if he'd practice again. The 1-11 Bengals won their first contest of the season Sunday vs. the New York Jets. --Field Level Media

