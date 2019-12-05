Left Menu
Report: Orioles trade RHP Bundy to Angels

  • Updated: 05-12-2019 04:32 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 03:12 IST
The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in exchange for four minor league pitchers, according to multiple reports. MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal said prospect Isaac Mattson was among them.

Bundy, 27, was 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA in 30 starts in 2019, striking out 162 batters in 161 2/3 innings. Picked fourth overall in the 2011 draft by Baltimore, Bundy went 23-15 in his first two full seasons (2016-17) but just 15-30 in the past two campaigns.

His career record is 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA in 127 games (103 starts) with 602 strikeouts in 614 1/3 innings. Mattson, a 24-year-old right-hander, pitched at three levels in the minors in 2019 and compiled a 6-3 record with a 2.33 ERA in 37 relief appearances. He struck out 110 batters in 73 1/3 innings, a rate of 13.5 Ks per nine innings.

