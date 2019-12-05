Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers lock horns with Saints for critical NFC battle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 07:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 07:33 IST
49ers lock horns with Saints for critical NFC battle
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New Orleans Saints were the first NFL team to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Now they're trying to enhance their seeding. The San Francisco 49ers seem headed to the playoffs also, but their standing has slipped.

The 49ers visit the Saints on Sunday in a game that will have a significant effect on the pecking order atop the NFC. The Saints, 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are tied at 10-2, and the San Francisco-New Orleans winner will hold that head-to-head tiebreaker. The Saints hold the tiebreaker on the Seahawks, who have a leg up against their NFC West rival 49ers, who would be a wild card if the season ended today.

"We've got bigger fish to fry," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said after New Orleans clinched its third consecutive NFC South title with a 26-18 victory at the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night. "We have a list of goals and objectives. We just want to knock them down one by one, but at the end of the day, let's just keep it simple right now. "Let's just focus on playing our best football. I still think it's out there on both sides of the ball."

The Saints had three takeaways and nine sacks against the Falcons, but they also were penalized nine times for 121 yards and allowed Atlanta to recover three onside kicks -- though one was negated by a Falcons penalty -- and have a late chance to tie. "We were misaligned on two of them," New Orleans coach Sean Payton said of the onside kicks. "We have to work more on that and we will. We're going to have to fix that obviously. That'll cost you a game and almost cost us the game the other day."

The excessive penalties continued a trend that has reached four games since the Saints' bye. In that time, New Orleans has been penalized 42 times for 410 yards. San Francisco was the last team in the NFL to lose a game this season, but it has now lost two of its last four.

"The more you win, the more people like to say, 'Isn't it easier or more relaxing now that you have a good record?'" 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's totally opposite. The more you win in this league, the harder it gets, and the harder it gets in the playoffs. "You can never sit back and relax. As soon as you do, your season's over, so every single week from the first week to the 17th week, you have to treat it like the playoffs and like a playoff game, and when you do get to this and have the record us or the Saints do, nobody looks past you. Everybody's playing it like it's a playoff game."

The 49ers managed just 119 yards and three points in the second half of a last-second 20-17 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. "In crucial situations, we need to make more plays," 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. "That's what separates a lot of these games -- just a couple of plays here and there. I like the mindset that our guys have. We'll bounce back."

That game was played in windy, rainy conditions. But the 49ers spent the week in much better weather in Bradenton, Fla., in order to avoid two cross-country flights, and this game will be played inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers could get left tackle Joe Staley (finger) and defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) back from injury this week. Both were limited in practice on Wednesday. Running back Matt Breida (ankle) is on track to play after practicing in full.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Mission in touch with Nigerian authorities over 18 Indians aboard HK vessel kidnapped by pirates

The Indian mission in Abuja is in touch with the Nigerian authorities after reports surfaced of 18 Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel was kidnapped by pirates near the western coast of the African country, government sources told A...

Xinhua Silk Road: Fblife holds First China-Thailand Rally Racing to promote hero culture

Fblife, Chinas leading club platform for domestic SUV and off-roader fanciers, held the First China-Thailand Rally Racing CTRR on Sunday, in Xingyi city of Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in ChinasGuizhou province.The first...

Govt authorises Coast Guard members to search and seize suspicious vessels within EEZ

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday authorised every member of the Coast Guard to visit, board, search and seize suspicious vessels within an exclusive economic zone EEZ and its continental shelf. In exercise of powers conferred by sub-sect...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Navy sailor shoots three at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

A U.S. Navy sailor shot and wounded three people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said on Twitter that the three inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019