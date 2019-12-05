Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mourinho takes dig at Manchester United for their defensive approach!

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho took a dig at Manchester United, saying the side performs well against better teams, as they come out on the field with a defensive approach.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 10:26 IST
Mourinho takes dig at Manchester United for their defensive approach!
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho took a dig at Manchester United, saying the side performs well against better teams, as they come out on the field with a defensive approach. His remarks came after Tottenham's 1-2 defeat against United on Wednesday (local time).

As a result of this loss, Tottenham faced their first defeat under manager Mourinho. "United results against the best teams this season have been good. Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester. For the way they play, it is easier for them. They are not afraid to have a defensive approach," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"It is easier for them against better teams, against teams who want more of the ball," he added. In the match between United and Tottenham, Marcus Rashford scored two goals for the former. While the lone goal for Tottenham came through Dele Alli.

"We started the second half with a goal that it is impossible to concede. We were not alert, sleeping at the throw-in and we let Rashford attack. Once he is inside the box it's more difficult to defend and he was clever and waited for the touch. In the first half they started more aggressive and more intense and deserved to be in front, maybe even 2-0, then we took control of the game. The goal at the start of the second half gave United the chance to play the way they did," Mourinho said. After this loss, Tottenham slipped to the eighth spot in the Premier League standings and they will next take on Burnley FC on Saturday, December 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Gatland keen to work with new All Blacks coach - whoever it is

Warren Gatland says that like most New Zealanders he is paying close attention to the All Blacks search for a new coach and that he will be happy to support Steve Hansens successor when that decision is made. Former Wales coach Gatland took...

Congress chief whip in LS gives adjournment motion notice over 'tariff hike by Telecom companies'

Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice over tariff hike by Telecom Companies. On Wednesday as well, Suresh had given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese intrusio...

New app predicts water-related conflict up to year in advance

By Emma Batha LONDON, Dec 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Conflicts over water are likely to flare up in Iraq, Mali and India in the coming year, according to the developers of an app launched on Thursday which aims to help prevent violence ...

Biocon Biologics Takes Forward its Mission to Unlock Universal Access to Insulins Globally

BUSAN, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated pure play global biosimilars organisation, is taking forward its mission of unlocking affordable access to quality insulins for people with diabetes across...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019