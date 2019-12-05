Left Menu
McCollum scores 33 as Blazers down Kings

  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@CJMcCollum)

CJ McCollum scored 33 points and blocked a career-high four shots to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 127-116 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard added 24 points and 10 assists as Portland won for the fourth time in the past five games.

Hassan Whiteside scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked three shots and delivered a career-best seven assists for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points and Kent Bazemore had 15 off the bench. Richaun Holmes scored a career-best 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting and collected 10 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which dropped its 12th consecutive game in Portland.

Nemanja Bjelica added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who have lost four of their past five games. Yogi Ferrell scored 13 points while Trevor Ariza and Cory Joseph scored 11 apiece. Portland shot 56 percent from the field, including 16 of 32 from 3-point range. McCollum connected on 14 of 22 shots and was 5 of 10 from 3-point range while scoring 20 or more points for the 10th consecutive contest.

Lillard was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Sacramento shot 46.3 percent from the field and was 11 of 34 from behind the arc.

Sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) sat out for the Kings, who remain without starters De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (thumb). Lillard connected on two 3-pointers during an 8-0 run as Portland opened up a 116-105 lead with 6:15 remaining.

Sacramento pulled within 119-112 on Harrison Barnes' layup with 2:57 remaining but the Kings were unable to cut further into their deficit. Lillard's layup with 56.6 seconds left made the margin 11 en route to Portland closing it out.

McCollum had 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the first half as the Trail Blazers held a 66-64 lead at the break. Hield had 17 first-half points for the Kings. McCollum and Anthony had back-to-back 3-pointers to give Portland an 86-80 lead with 5:41 to go in the third quarter.

Sacramento recovered to take a 92-91 edge before the Trail Blazers finished strong to take a 100-95 lead into the final stanza.

