NHL roundup: Jarry, Pens stop Blues with shutout

  Updated: 05-12-2019 14:29 IST
Tristan Jarry stopped all 28 shots he faced Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted the visiting St. Louis Blues' four-game winning streak, 3-0. It was the first shutout of the season for Jarry, the third of his career. No. 1 goalie Matt Murray has won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, but lately, the Penguins have been leaning on Jarry, who has four starts and five appearances over the team's past six games.

Teddy Blueger, Stefan Noesen, and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Pittsburgh, one in each period. The Penguins had lost two straight, including a 5-2 game Saturday at St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for St. Louis. The loss ended the Blues' road point streak at 10 games (8-0-2), one shy of the franchise record set in 2000 with 10 wins and a tie.

Avalanche 3, Maple Leafs 1 Valeri Nichushkin scored a short-handed goal in the third period to break a tie, and Colorado went on to win in Toronto.

Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and an assist, and Joonas Donskoi also scored a goal for the Avalanche, who won their fourth game in a row and their ninth in the past 12 games. Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves for Colorado. Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row but have won four of seven-under new coach Sheldon Keefe. Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen, who also played Tuesday in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, made 27 saves.

Senators 5, Oilers 2 Tyler Ennis scored once in a three-point game while Connor Brown and Vladislav Namestnikov both collected one goal and one assist as visiting Ottawa defeated Edmonton.

Ottawa snapped a five-game losing streak while winning for the sixth straight visit to Edmonton. The Oilers took their third defeat in four games. Senators goaltender Craig Anderson made 25 saves in his return after missing four games due to injury.

Capitals 3, Kings 1 John Carlson scored two goals and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves to lead visiting Washington past Los Angeles for the Capitals' fifth straight victory.

Tom Wilson also scored an empty-net goal for Washington, which improved to an NHL-best 13-2-1 on the road. The Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals now have 47 points after 30 games, a franchise record. Carlson has 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) on the season. He joins Calgary's Al MacInnis (1990-91, 11 goals, 31 assists) as the only defensemen since 1979-80 to record 42 points in their first 30 games of a season.

