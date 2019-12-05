Ravens in position to clinch playoff berth with win over Bills

One victory shy of clinching an AFC playoff berth, the Baltimore Ravens enter Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills on an eight-game winning streak and with plenty to potentially look forward to. But instead, the 10-2 Ravens are making like their run-happy attack and keeping things grounded as they prepare to face another postseason hopeful in the 9-3 Bills.

Playoffs? It's best not to discuss them until they're a reality. "That would be dope," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said, "but we can't be peeking ahead. We have to be focused on winning."

Baltimore continues to do just that behind Jackson, a speedy dual threat whose aggressive running style has left him 63 yards shy of breaking Michael Vick's record for single-season rushing yards by a signal-caller -- 1,039, set in 2006. Jackson has passed for 25 touchdowns against five interceptions while rushing for an additional seven TDs and an average of 7.0 yards per carrying.

"I don't think there's been a defense that's cracked the code to this point, so to speak," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "We've got some thoughts, but we've got a little more time to go through it. We may have to use, put a guy here, one guy there and one guy there, and just say go. He's just so fast." Seeking their first 10-win season in 20 years, Buffalo has won six of its last eight behind solid play from quarterback Josh Allen, who has registered a 98.7 quarterback rating over that span while passing for 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. The 6-foot-8, 238-pound Allen also has proven to be a running threat and leads the NFL in yards after contact.

"Josh looks good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's really developed well. They're doing a great job with him there developing him and building the offense around him. He's built around his skillset. He's a big, strong-armed thrower. He sits in the pocket and can make every throw. He'll hold the ball to make the throws. He'll scramble out of the pocket and makes plays with his legs." The Bills enter the game in good health, as offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe was the lone non-participant at practice, per Wednesday's injury report. McDermott said Nsekhe is "making good progress" and will be re-evaluated on a daily basis. Part of a right tackle platoon with rookie Cody Ford for much of the season Nsekhe has not played since suffering an ankle injury during a Week 11 win at Miami.

McDermott said that Brown would again play right tackle and Ryan Bates would serve as swing tackle should Nsekhe be unavailable against the Ravens. For Baltimore, tight end Nick Boyle did not practice due to illness. Four other Ravens didn't practice -- running back Mark Ingram II, cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith and safety Earl Thomas -- but the team reported their issues were non-injury related. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and wide receiver Seth Roberts (knee) were limited.

Harbaugh said he "anticipates" safety Brynden Trawick will play against the Bills. The Ravens activated Trawick from injured reserve Tuesday. Buffalo can clinch a playoff berth with a win, a Houston loss, and a loss or tie by Oakland and Indianapolis.

