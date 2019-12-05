Left Menu
adidas Creators Tennis Open Debuts in Mumbai After Successful Launch in Delhi

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:53 IST

adidas today launched its pinnacle grassroots tennis property, the Creators Tennis Open in Mumbai. After its initial debut in Delhi, adidas is all set to replicate the success of the Creators format in the city of Mumbai by delivering a unique, youth focussed tennis experience. With the aim to widen sports participation in India and make it more inclusive, adidas is encouraging and nurturing grassroots Tennis across the country. adidas is keen to shape the future for aspiring talents by bolstering budding tennis players to showcase their skills amongst the best in the city.

The Creators Tennis Open, being held from 5th December - 8th December at the Khar Gymkhana will introduce unique playing formats. This unique property also enable young tennis players to learn under the guidance of ace Tennis coach, Aditya Sachdeva who has been instrumental in shaping careers of tennis players like Yuki Bhambri. The Tournament will host young tennis players across the age group of 8-16 years and in open categories for both men and women in both singles and doubles format.

Speaking on adidas' commitment on creating opportunities for young players, Manish Sapra, Senior Marketing Director, adidas India said, "Tennis is one of the most interesting sport to play and watch. With the adidas creators concept we are elevating the excitement in a grassroot format, making it innovative, exciting, and testing for a young kid. In this edition apart from the usual game time, it will also test the kid on the creative skills and the presence of mind on court. We are committed to inspire kids to take up sports and shift enthusiasm by giving a world class experience and changing the playing field."

adidas' push in grassroots tennis is an extension of the brand's efforts to inspire amateur athletes. Other grassroot properties of adidas include the FC Bayern Youth Cup, adidas Tango League, adidas Football The Base, adidas Runners and now adidas Creators Tennis Open

About the adidas Group:

The adidas Group is a global leader in the sporting goods industry, offering a broad portfolio of footwear, apparel and hardware for sport and lifestyle around the core brands adidas, Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the Group employs more than 55,000 people across the globe and generated sales of over € 19 billion in 2017.

Media Contact :
Geo Joy
geo.j@prpundit.com
+91-9867466915
PR Consultant, PR Pundit

