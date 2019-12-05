Left Menu
Soccer-Hazard out of 'Clasico' with fractured ankle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:29 IST
Soccer-Hazard out of 'Clasico' with fractured ankle
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid's 100-million-euro ($110 million) forward Eden Hazard is set to miss his side's crunch match with La Liga leaders Barcelona later this month after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle. Belgium forward injured his right ankle in last week's 2-2 draw at home to Paris St Germain following a clash with international teammate Thomas Meunier, although the club initially said he had suffered bruising.

A statement from Real on Thursday said that following further tests Hazard had been diagnosed "with an incomplete external microfracture" but did not say how long he would be out, adding "his recovery will continue to be assessed". Spanish newspaper Marca said Hazard was seen using crutches at Real's team dinner on Wednesday and no return date had been set although he was not expected to feature again this year.

Real also said on Thursday that defender Marcelo has sustained a calf injury, with newspaper Marca reporting he is also in danger of missing the 'Clasico' at the Camp Nou on Dec. 18, which has been rescheduled over political unrest in Barcelona. Real are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions and are second in La Liga on 31 points, level with Barca who is top on goal difference. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

