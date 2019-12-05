Left Menu
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:57 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 16 of the Premier League on Dec. 7-9 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Dec. 7

Everton v Chelsea (1230) *Nine out of Everton's 10 wins in 54 Premier League meetings with Chelsea have come at home, including a 2-0 win in March.

*Everton have kept a clean sheet in their last three league matches against Chelsea, who are looking for their first win at Goodison Park since 2017. *Everton have lost eight of their last 11 league games to drop into the relegation zone.

Bournemouth v Liverpool *Bournemouth have beaten current leaders Liverpool only once in eight Premier League meetings, a 4-3 win at home in 2016.

*The last five league games between the teams have produced 18 goals with Liverpool scoring 16 of them in four wins (D1). *Liverpool's 5-2 victory over Everton on Wednesday was coach Juergen Klopp's 100th in the league and they will look to extend a club record of 32 league games.

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley *Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat in charge of the club when they were beaten 2-1 by his former side Manchester United on Wednesday.

*Eighth-placed Spurs have conceded two goals in each of their last three league games since Mourinho took over. *Burnley have lost five of their last seven league games, including the previous two to sit 11th in the league.

Watford v Crystal Palace *Manager-less Watford are looking for only their second win of the season to snap a run of three straight defeats.

*After a run of three defeats last month, Palace have won their last two to climb to seventh. *Four of the last five league matches between the teams have been settled by a one-goal margin (D1).

Manchester City v Manchester United (1730) *Only eight of City's 15 wins in 44 Premier League matches against United have come at home.

*Having dropped only 16 points en route to the title last season, third-placed City have already dropped 13 points this season in 15 games. *United are looking to seal back-to-back league victories for the first time since March.

Sunday, Dec. 8 Aston Villa v Leicester City (1400)

*Leicester have won their last seven league games to sit second in the league with 35 points, eight behind Liverpool. *Leicester forward Jamie Vardy has scored in each of those wins, including a hat-trick against Southampton, to lead the league scoring charts with 14 goals.

*Villa have one win in their last six league matches (L4 D1) and are 15th following Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. Newcastle United v Southampton (1400)

*After a winless run of eight matches (L6 D2), Southampton have won the last two to climb out of the relegation zone. *Saints have won only once at St James' Park in their last five league visits.

*Newcastle have defeated Southampton 13 times in 36 Premier League matches with only one win away from home. Norwich City v Sheffield United (1400)

*Norwich have only one victory in their last 10 league matches (L7 D2) and are second from bottom. *Fellow promoted side Sheffield United are the only team alongside Liverpool to remain unbeaten on the road (W1 D6).

*Forward Lys Mousset has scored five goals and set up another three for the Blades this season. Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630)

*Fifth-placed Wolves are on a 10-match unbeaten run, last losing in September (W5 D5). *Brighton will look to end a three-match losing streak that has left them 16th with 15 points, a point above the drop zone.

*Wolves began their season in July in the Europa League qualifiers and have already played 28 matches, more than any other Premier League club. Monday, Dec. 9

West Ham United v Arsenal (2000) *West Ham have lost six out of their last 10 games to heap the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

*The Hammers have managed only three Premier League home wins over Arsenal. *Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg returns to his old club where the Swede spent one season after his nine-year stint with the Gunners.

