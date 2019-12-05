Left Menu
Indian Junior Women's Hockey team play out draw against Australia

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey team played out a brilliant 1-1 draw against Australia in their second match of the 3 Nations Tournament here on Thursday.

  Canberra
  Updated: 05-12-2019 20:13 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 20:13 IST
Team India (Photo/ Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey team played out a brilliant 1-1 draw against Australia in their second match of the 3 Nations Tournament here on Thursday. India got off to an aggressive start in the first quarter and got into terrific positions to find the gaps. The Indian strikers stuck to their plans and earned a Penalty Corner in the 10th minute. However, the Australians managed to keep India at bay and ended the quarter at 0-0.

Australia controlled the pace of the game in the second quarter and were at the forefront of most attacks and netted a goal in the 25th minute. India tried to fight back immediately, but the Australians ensured that the Indians don't get a chance to breach the defence in the second quarter.

However, the tables turned in the fourth quarter as India found the equaliser after Gagandeep Kaur converted a Penalty Stroke in the 52nd minute. On December 3, the opening day of the 3 Nations Tournament, New Zealand had defeated the host country Australia by 3-1. India will now take on New Zealand on December 7. (ANI)

