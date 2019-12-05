Left Menu
Development News Edition

Igor Stimac 'loved every second so far' as Indian football team's head coach

Igor Stimac said that he "loved every second so far" of being the Indian football team's head coach and called it a privilege to lead a "great country".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Zurich
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:00 IST
Igor Stimac 'loved every second so far' as Indian football team's head coach
India coach Igor Stimac . Image Credit: ANI

Igor Stimac said that he "loved every second so far" of being the Indian football team's head coach and called it a privilege to lead a "great country". "I've loved every second so far. It is such a responsibility, and a privilege, to lead the national team of such a vast and great country. And the passion is there," FIFA.com quoted Stimac as saying.

Stimac said in some regions cricket is popular in India while in other regions football dominates. "People might not think of India as a football country but it really depends where you go. In some regions, cricket is still pretty dominant but in other parts, football is as important for the people as it was for me growing up in Croatia," he said.

The Croatian coach admitted that India does have the potential and is trying to make sure India is competitive at the next Asian Cup. "It's always been said that India is a sleeping giant when it comes to football, and that's true - because the potential is there. Together, we have to start waking that giant and make sure that we're competitive at the next Asian Cup and going on to the World Cup qualifiers in 2026," Stimac said.

Despite saying India is playing good football, Stimac enunciated that the team lack 'final touch' due to which they fail to score goals. "Scoring goals is our big problem right now. We are playing some good football, and the effort is there, but we don't have that final touch in and around the box. We need to find solutions to that and we're working on it, through set-pieces and other methods. We have also been changing the team's style of play, with fewer long balls, and I'm seeing real progress there - the stats show our ball retention is already much better," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Paris free to act on Airbnb after concerns over deal-IOC

Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics, is free to take any action in relation to Airbnb, after the citys mayor Anne Hidalgo took issue with a deal between the rental company and the International Olympic Committee, IOC President Thomas Bach ...

Fraud reported in chess tournament, SAI demands return of money

Sports Authority of India SAI has asked the All India Chess Federation AICF to return the money after the fraud was reported on the conduct of last years National sub-junior Chess Tournament. The 44th National Sub-Junior and 35th National S...

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Mercosur to quickly implement trade deals

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that Mercosur needs to make sure that agreements reached by the South American trade bloc are rapidly implemented.The four-nation common market last month concluded a free trade deal with th...

It's Mahomes vs. Brady as Chiefs visit Patriots

Rather than dwell on what wrinkles Bill Belichick might concoct for a matchup, Andy Reid prefers to focus on what the Kansas City Chiefs do best. When you play Bill and the Patriots, said the Kansas City coach, youre going to get something ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019