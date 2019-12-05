Yuvendra Chahal reveals how he unwinds himself!

India's Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday said that he spends time with his family, friends and dog named Groot to unwind himself from a hectic schedule. In a video posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit Sharma got candid with 'usual characters' of India team, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

"Hi, this is Rohit Sharma. We are in Hyderabad for the T20I series against West Indies and I have got these two usual characters of team India, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav," Sharma said in the beginning. When Sharma asked Chahal how he unwinds himself from the hectic schedule and from such a high-pressure game, Chahal replied, "I have just moved with my family and whatever time I get, I spend time with them. I have a dog whose name is Groot and I spend time with him."

"I also met a couple of my childhood friends and go on a long drive with them and some time we play pool or Play Station because when you play for India or domestic match, you do not get time to meet them," Chahal added. Yadav then expressed his fondness for Australia calling it a "beautiful" country.

"Australia is beautiful and cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide are good cities. I like to go there," Yadav said. India is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting from December 6 in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)