Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yuvendra Chahal reveals how he unwinds himself!

India's Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday said that he spends time with his family, friends and dog named Groot to unwind himself from a hectic schedule.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:18 IST
Yuvendra Chahal reveals how he unwinds himself!
India's Yuzvendra Chahal (left), Rohit Sharma (middle) and Kuldeep Yadav (right) (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

India's Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday said that he spends time with his family, friends and dog named Groot to unwind himself from a hectic schedule. In a video posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit Sharma got candid with 'usual characters' of India team, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

"Hi, this is Rohit Sharma. We are in Hyderabad for the T20I series against West Indies and I have got these two usual characters of team India, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav," Sharma said in the beginning. When Sharma asked Chahal how he unwinds himself from the hectic schedule and from such a high-pressure game, Chahal replied, "I have just moved with my family and whatever time I get, I spend time with them. I have a dog whose name is Groot and I spend time with him."

"I also met a couple of my childhood friends and go on a long drive with them and some time we play pool or Play Station because when you play for India or domestic match, you do not get time to meet them," Chahal added. Yadav then expressed his fondness for Australia calling it a "beautiful" country.

"Australia is beautiful and cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide are good cities. I like to go there," Yadav said. India is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting from December 6 in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM helps youth who approached him during PPIS session

Taking cognizance of the grievance of a youth who approached Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his interactive session at the PPIS 2019, Singh on Thursday ordered the Derabassi Senior Superintendent of Police SSP and Depu...

Karnataka: 66.25% polling recorded till 6 pm in 15 assembly by-polls

An overall of 66.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm in the bye-elections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka began on Thursday morning at 7 am.The polls on these seats...

UPDATE 1-Trump files appeal at U.S. Supreme Court in financial records fight

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed court papers asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major cl...

UPDATE 5-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019