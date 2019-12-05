Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chileans get on their bikes as protests hobble public transport

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:31 IST
Chileans get on their bikes as protests hobble public transport
Image Credit: Flickr

Chileans are increasingly turning to bikes to get to work after weeks of rioting have hobbled Santiago's metro system, destroyed hundreds of stop lights and left broken glass and debris littering its once-orderly streets. The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.

Though protests have simmered down in recent weeks, the damage to streets, squares, and the metro remain. Traffic is regularly snarled at downtown intersections that now have no stop lights and where motorists must fend for themselves. Cycling has emerged as the obvious solution, says Tomas Echiburu, a researcher with the Urban Development Center at Chile's Universidad Catolica.

"Before the crisis ... 450 cyclists per hour passed through here at peak commute," he said. "Immediately after the crisis, that quantity has doubled, to 900 per hour."

Bikes now outnumber cars at many intersections during rush hour, and cyclists in shiny new Spandex gear and fluorescent helmets are seen zipping down tree-lined bike lanes throughout much of the business district.

"Since the crisis began, the streets have filled with," said 60-year-old Ana Guzman as she pedaled to work at a local healthcare center. "Before, you could walk peacefully, but now it's all congested." Local bicycle shops have reaped the benefits.

"Sales have taken off," said Jorge Arancibia, a local shop owner. "People need to get around and so they've either dug out their old bike or bought a new one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Brewers land C Narvaez from Mariners

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor-league pitcher Adam Hill and a draft pick. Narvaez, 27, gives the Brewers a catching option after losing Yasmani Grandal to the Chicago Whit...

House to move ahead with Trump's impeachment, says Speaker Pelosi

Donald Trump has abused power, undermined national security and jeopardised the integrity of the elections, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday as she announced that the US president leaves us no choice but...

Tight security in Mumbai for Ambedkar's death anniversary

Around 40,000 police personnel have been deployed for security in view of 63rd death anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar on Friday when lakhs of his followers will throng the city to pay homage to him at a memorial here. Chaityabhoomi, ...

Maha govt mulls merging agencies to push affordable housing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hinted that the state government may merge agencies such as MHADA and SRA into a single entity to expedite low-cost housing projects in the city. Thackeray spoke about the proposal at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019