Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech eyes fast track to Olympic gold

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:51 IST
Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech eyes fast track to Olympic gold
Image Credit: Pixabay

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech, the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase world record holder, plans to add another major title to her first world championships win in September -- an Olympic gold medal.

The victory in Doha has given her extra confidence heading into next year's Tokyo Olympics, Chepkoech told Reuters on the sidelines of an Athletics Kenya conference in the northwestern city of Eldoret. "It motivates me a lot towards the Olympics next year," she said. "It was also my first World Championships win and I am heading to the Olympics also and I want to win it."

Chepkoech, 28, said she plans to compete in 1,500 meters indoor races next year in a bid to build up her speed and endurance heading into Tokyo. "When I start with 1,500 (meters) I am going to gain a lot of speed and then also when I move to outdoor I will do 3,000 (meters) flat and that will also push me to get that speed endurance (for the steeplechase)," she said.

"Because I am not going to do much Diamond League, so I think I will be having a lot of energy." "If there is a faster track, I will try my best to lower my world record," Chepkoech added.

The steeplechase is one of the events that have been cut from the Diamond League's core program next year in an effort to create faster-paced and more exciting meetings. "It's not good," Chepkoech said. "We have to focus on the Olympics because there is no more final in the Diamond League, so my aim is towards the Olympics."

Several high-profile Kenyan athletes have been banned in recent years for failing drug tests, damaging the reputation of the East African country, but Chepkoech is not concerned. "It doesn't bother me because I am not using those things," she said. "What I am going to tell young athletes is just train, forget about using substances... everything is possible."

Although she is fully focused on the Olympics, Chepkoech is also contemplating moving on to road races later in her career. "I will start from next year, end of next year, I will try to do maybe 10K or 15K towards road races," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Brazil, Trump head to-do list for Argentina's incoming foreign minister

Argentinas incoming foreign minister will face a sizeable to-do list navigating shifting political sands in Latin America, cementing ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, and easing a testy relationship between his new boss and top trade p...

UPDATE 2-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, adding that many thousands were also wounded in...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004, when he lost narrowly to Republican...

UPDATE 2-FTSE trails Europe as exporters dip, Glencore tumbles

Londons FTSE 100 slid on Thursday due to a 9 plunge in Glencore after news of a bribery investigation and as dollar earners fell with sterling gaining on growing hopes that the upcoming election will not result in a hung parliament.Sterling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019