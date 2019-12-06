Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Kenya's Kipyegon ready for Olympic title defence after long absence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 01:30 IST
Athletics-Kenya's Kipyegon ready for Olympic title defence after long absence

Kenya's Olympic 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon said on Thursday that winning a silver medal at this year's World Championships in Doha after having a baby had motivated her to try to retain the Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

Kipyegon returned to competition this season after taking nearly two years off for the birth of her daughter last year and has recovered from an adductor injury picked up in June. "To come back in 2019 very strongly after maternity leave has just motivated me for next year," the 25-year-old told Reuters at an Athletics Kenya conference in the northwestern city of Eldoret.

Kipyegon won silver in Doha in a time of 3:54.22, more than two seconds behind Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands. "I was really surprised and I am looking forward to next year to run (better) than this year."

Kipyegon is under no illusions about the tough competition she will face in her attempt to retain her Olympic crown. "I just pray to God to give me strength and to have a spirit of fighting in Tokyo because I know it will be a strong race there," she said.

Kipyegon is especially wary of the threat posed by Hassan, who won the 1,500-10,000 metres double at the worlds. "I know Sifan is now motivated a lot," she said. "We're all going there for the gold medal."

Kipyegon had a nagging hip injury after the Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 worlds but she has now recovered and is looking forward to competing in the 2020 Diamond League and at the Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-South Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline

South Africas government will cede control of the national airline to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse.As part of a rescue plan started on Thursday, the government will hand...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004 when he lost narrowly to Republican ...

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth vote on reproductive rights this year.The legislation is ove...

UPDATE 7-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019