Broncos LB Miller reveals MCL sprain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 02:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 02:01 IST
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters Thursday he has an MCL sprain and could miss his second straight game Sunday against the Houston Texans. "It was hard," Miller said of missing last week's 23-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NBC Sports. "It was real hard. I cried real tears, 30-year-old man."

It was the first game the seven-time Pro Bowl selection had missed since the 2013 season. "I'm already undersized," Miller said. "When you take away exotic movements that make me who I am, it changes the type of player I am. I have to get that back to go out and play. If I don't have that back, then I need to take time to get that right."

Miller has 35 tackles, six sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 11 starts this season. Since Denver drafted him No. 2 overall in 2011, the three-time first-team All-Pro has 485 tackles, a franchise-record 104 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and 26 forced fumbles in 131 games (all starts).

